In the world of Indian playback singing, there are voices that define eras, and then there is Asha Bhosle, who is evergreen with her songs still as fresh as they could be! Her versatility spans from soulful ghazals to high-octane cabaret numbers, but her journey as a financial powerhouse is equally fascinating. We tried decoding her journey on the moneymeter and her financial growth will surprise you!

It is no secret that for the better part of the golden era of Bollywood music, the industry was dominated by the ethereal presence of Lata Mangeshkar. During the 1950s and 60s, the Sharara singer often found herself in a fix. While she was getting ample work, the pay disparity was huge!

Asha Bhosle VS Lata Mangeshkar Fee

Industry lore suggests that in her formative years, Asha Bhosle was often paid only about 20% of the fee that Lata Mangeshkar commanded. While Lataji was the first choice for the lead heroines, Ashaji was frequently assigned the experimental tracks and the item numbers. However, Asha Tai used this as a USP, and eventually made a place for herself so distinct that it is still irreplaceable! While Lata Mangeshkar was paid Rs 500 for a song, Asha Bhosle settled for Rs 100 – 150.

Asha Bhosle Net Worth 2026

In 2026, Asha Bhosle’s net worth is estimated to be 100 crore. This places her in the list of the top 10 richest female singers in India, and she matches the total assets of Sunidhi Chauhan, staying behind Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, and Shreya Ghoshal.

But she stands tall as the only veteran from the Golden Era to still claim a spot in the list!

Her major source of income is her restaurant chain with outlets in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UK. The brand has become synonymous with premium Indian cuisine. Meanwhile, her most prized possession is her apartment, Prabhu Kunj, on Peddar Road. She also has a few properties in Mumbai and Pune.

However, apart from all these financial gains, Asha Bhosle’s major legacy consists of more than 12 thousand songs in various languages.

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