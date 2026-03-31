Salman Khan has been one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars for decades, and that success is clearly reflected in his finances. From blockbuster films to long-running TV shows, he has consistently stayed relevant. He built his fortune over many years in the Bollywood film industry, and it’s gradually increased through films, television work, advertising, the brands he’s associated with, and clever investing, all of which have given him a place amongst India’s richest people.

Salman Khan Net Worth 2026

As per The Siasat Daily, Salman Khan’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around Rs 3,225 crore. From charging over Rs 100 crore per movie to earning hundreds of crores from television alone, Salman’s money game is as strong as his box office pull. Brand endorsements and personal ventures also play a key role, making his total worth absolutely astonishing.

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Film Paychecks & Profit Share Deals

Salman Khan reportedly charges Rs 100–150 crore per film, but it doesn’t stop there. For big films, he often agrees to profit-sharing deals. This means a huge box-office success could net him over Rs 200 crore from one film, depending on how much it makes. Films like Tiger 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan have significantly increased his income over time. In fact, one massive hit can easily add several hundred crore rupees to his holdings.

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Salman Khan’s Salary As Bigg Boss Host

If films are one pillar, television is another goldmine. Salman has been the face of Bigg Boss for over a decade. Reports suggest he earns Rs 10–12+ crore per weekend episode and Rs 150–250 crore per full season. Yes, you read that right. A single season of Bigg Boss can add nearly Rs 200 crore to his holdings, as per Fincash. That alone is more than what many Bollywood films earn at the box office.

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Business & Brand Endorsements Deal

Salman Khan reportedly charges Rs 7–10 crore per brand endorsement. With multiple deals in hand, and from them alone, he probably makes about Rs 150-300 crore a year. His Being Human clothes and charity organization generate significant revenue, which just makes his overall business even more solid. He also owns his production banner, Salman Khan Films, which adds another strong revenue stream to his holdings.

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Luxury Properties & Swanky Cars

Salman’s real estate portfolio is equally impressive. He owns Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, estimated to be worth Rs 100+ crore. His Panvel farmhouse is reportedly around Rs 80–100 crore. He also owns multiple other property investments across Maharashtra. He still resides in his iconic Galaxy Apartment — a fact that often surprises fans.

Salman Khan also owns an impressive car collection, which is estimated to be worth over Rs 30–40 crore. His garage includes several luxury vehicles such as the Mercedes-Benz GL, Toyota Land Cruiser, Nissan Patrol, Audi RS7, BMW X6, and Range Rover, reflecting his taste for high-end and powerful cars.

As per Mint, on Salman Khan’s 50th birthday, his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, gifted him a yacht in 2009, valued at around Rs 3 crore+. Apart from his luxury cars and yacht, Salman Khan also has an impressive collection of luxury and costly bikes from brands like Suzuki and Yamaha, adding several more crores to his net worth.

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How Films Turn Into Massive Earnings

With an estimated net worth of around Rs 3,225 crore, Rs 150 crore per film, Rs 200 crore per Bigg Boss season, plus all the money from brand advertising. Salman Khan is far more than a superstar; he’s a powerful money-maker. Every year, his businesses get bigger and bigger, and it shows that ‘Bhai’ is successful not only at the cinema, which reflects strongly in his bank balance too.

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