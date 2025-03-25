Mahesh Bhatt is an eminent personality in the film industry known for his outspoken views and certain controversies. Bhatt’s movies are a little unconventional and are known for pushing boundaries with themes of love, loss, and social issues. He has also battled alcoholism, which once caused an embarrassing situation for Arbaaz Khan and his big brother Salman Khan. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Since Arbaaz and Salman are sons of the legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, they have been seeing people in showbiz for a long time. Bhatt was the son of filmmaker Nanabhai Bhatt and Shirin Mohammad Ali. His breakthrough movie was Arth, which is semi-autobiographical based on his extramarital affair with actress Parveen Babi. Bhatt’s Saaransh, starring Anupam Kher, was India’s official entry for the Academy Awards.

A few years back, Arbaaz Khan interviewed Mahesh Bhatt on his chat show, The Invincibles. The actor brought up Bhatt’s alcoholism on the show. He shared a story when he and Salman Khan were embarrassed with Mahesh as he forgot where he lived due to being drunk. He continued, “You were so drunk but dad said he has to go home. We tried to take you home in a cab. You forgot where you lived. We were embarrassed but also giggling. You’ve made a 360 transition post that.”

Mahesh Bhatt, who is known for being outspoken, spoke about it in detail. He revealed Shaheen, his and Soni Razdan’s eldest, Shaheen, was the primary reason for him. He admitted, “One day, I woke up and I found myself sleeping on the footpath of JVPD scheme. I remember my face was on the concrete, and dawn was just breaking. I realized I had gone for some party and I had fallen down on the road and slept there. I remember walking up to my house; I was living with Soni. She said. ‘What happened to you?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, I’ve become an alcoholic.”

He continued, “And then a miracle happened. My first baby was born with Soni, Shaheen. When I came to the hospital, I was holding Shaheen in my arms and I went to kiss her, I got this feeling as if she moved away. She couldn’t bear the fumes of alcohol. She couldn’t have done, she was a baby, but this is what I hallucinated and projected. That did it.”

Mahesh Bhatt has four kids, among whom Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt have established themselves in the film industry.

