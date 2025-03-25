The Kapoor clan is among the most influential and legendary families in the Indian film industry, particularly Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have become successful actresses in the film industry. Kareena is one of the highest-paid female actors, and she once spoke about the struggles her big sis Lolo went through because her family did not support her decision to join the film industry. Keep scrolling for more.

Kareena and Karisma are very close to each other, like any other siblings. Karisma made her debut in 1991 with Prem Qaidi, while Kareena made her debut almost a decade later in 2000 with Refugee. Karisma faced resistance from her family when she decided to act, as Kapoor women were traditionally not allowed to work in films. Karisma’s coming into the movies made things easier for Kareena and for others as well.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are the daughters of Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Kareena, after her debut, opened up about the times Karisma thought of the difficulties in the initial days. In one of her appearances on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the Jab We Met star recalled, “There was no one who really supported her in this decision. The only one who supported and inspired her was my mother.”

The actress added, “I’ve seen the two of them struggle from pillar to post. I’ve seen her sit up with my mother and cry, saying that she would never make it and people would pull her down.” Karisma Kapoor is known for breaking the stereotypes by becoming the first Kapoor woman to act. Even today, she is admired for her grace, talent, and timeless performances.

Some of her cult classics and popular films include Raja Hindustani, Andaz Apna Apna, Dil To Pagal Hai, Biwi No 1, and more. For Dil To Pagal Hai, she won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again and Crew, which was released in 2024. Karisma Kapoor appeared in Netflix’s Murder Mubarak, which also starred Sara Ali Khan.

