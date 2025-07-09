Scarlett Johansson takes the lead in Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest entry in the long-running dinosaur saga that charged into theatres this summer. Johansson, alongside Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, brings a high-stakes mission to life but this time it’s not about survival alone, it is about uncovering secrets buried for decades on the ruins of the original Jurassic Park.

Audiences have already packed theaters worldwide, and soon, according to ComicBook, the film will be available at home when it lands on digital platforms this August.

Jurassic World Rebirth rules the Earth as the #1 movie in the world! 🌎🦖 pic.twitter.com/XNnrCn68xU — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) July 7, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Performance

The movie follows Zora Bennett, who leads a team into an island facility to retrieve rare genetic material but what they find turns the mission into something far more dangerous than expected.

Despite a divided critical response and no IMAX support, Rebirth charged past expectations. It has raked over $159 million domestically and added another $174 million internationally (per Box Office Mojo), giving it the biggest Hollywood opening of the year so far.

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Summary

Domestic – $159m

International – $174m

Total – $334m

Even with a 52 percent Rotten Tomatoes score from critics, the audience rating tells a different story, sitting at a solid 72 percent.

Jurassic World Rebirth Digital Release Date Confirmed

The movie will have already claimed a sizable chunk of the summer box office by the time it lands on digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube on August 5. Its theatrical window is closing quickly as other major releases begin to crowd theaters.

Superhero releases like Superman, The Smurfs, and Fantastic Four: First Steps are already crowding this month and the decision is not surprising as Rebirth will start giving up space in theatres.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: F1 Worldwide Box Office: Passes Another Major Milestone, Despite Jurassic World Rebirth’s Dominance!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News