Jurassic World Rebirth is here to dominate, and it is reflected on its dailies worldwide. It is sprinting towards the $50 million mark at the box office in China. The film has also crossed the $150 million mark in North America. This first week is crucial for the film as it will face another tentpole movie this Friday, Superman. Keep scrolling for more.

Scarlett Johansson achieved a new career milestone with the film’s release. She has surpassed her Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson as the top-grossing lead star in Hollywood. Johansson is also one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. The actress is back in her action avatar, and the audience loved it. The film is dominating at the top rank in almost every country where it has been released.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in China in 6 days?

Jurassic World, starring Scarlett Johansson, collected $2.7 million on its first Tuesday. It has outgrossed Mission: Impossible 8’s $2.1 million first Tuesday gross, recording the biggest first Tuesday of 2025 for Hollywood releases. There was strong walk-up business on Monday, with 90.2% of tickets purchased on the day itself and only 9.8% secured during pre-sales. The film hit a $47.2 million cume in six days in China.

Check out the biggest first Tuesdays for recent Hollywood releases in China

Jurassic World Dominion – $4.2 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – $3.1 million Deadpool and Wolverine – $3 million Venom: The Last Dance – $2.7 million | Jurassic World Rebirth – $2.7 million Aquaman 2 – $2.1 million | Mission: Impossible 8 – $2.1 million

The latest Jurassic World movie collected $235K in pre-sales for Wednesday and is playing over 110K screenings. It is on track to hit the $50 million milestone at the Chinese box office.

Worldwide collection update

Jurassic World Rebirth opened with a $300 million+ collection and should earn around $800-$900 million in its lifetime run. In North America, the film has collected $159.5 million and $174.79 million from overseas regions. Therefore, the movie’s worldwide collection is $334.3 million. The film will cross the $400 million mark this weekend. Scarlett Johansson‘s movie was released on July 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

