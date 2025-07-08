The Scarlett Johansson starrer science fiction thriller flick, Jurassic World Rebirth has been maintaining a splendid stronghold at the Indian box office. Amid a huge buzz, the film has managed to live up to the expectations and is showcasing an impressive performance. Let’s take a look at where the film stands at the Indian box office after day 4.

Jurassic World Rebirth India box office day 4

According to Sacnilk, the Scarlett Johansson starrer opened at 9 crores which was quite an impressive opening. The movie witnessed a stellar growth of 50% on its second day and amassed 13.5 crore. On its third day, the upward graph continued and the movie garnered 16.25 crore.

Now, on its fourth day, the film earned 4.25 crore and saw a decline of 52% from its opening day. Despite this major drop in the day-wise collection, the overall, the 4-day collection of Jurassic World Rebirth at the Indian box office stands at 43.25 crores. The movie is now fast inching towards 50 crore, and if the positive word of mouth remains consistent, it might achieve this mark soon. It is now just around 10 crores away from axing Brad Pitt‘s F1 which stands solid at 53.2 crores in its 11 days.

Jurassic World Rebirth box office breakdown (3 days)

Day 1: 9.25 crore

Day 2: 13.5 crore

Day 3: 16.25 crore

Day 4: 4.25 crore

Total: 43.25 crore

Jurassic World Rebirth Impresses On BookMyShow

The Scarlett Johansson starrer is also maintaining a good stronghold on BookMyShow. For today (July 8), since 8 am, Jurassic World Rebirth has sold a total of 24940 tickets on the ticket-selling application. The movie is, however, facing a slight competition from Brad Pitt’s F1.

About The Movie

Jurassic World Rebirth marks the fourth Jurassic World movie and the seventh film in the overall Jurassic Park franchise. The movie has been directed by Gareth Edwards. It also stars Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend in the lead roles.

