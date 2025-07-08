The Brad Pitt starrer sports drama F1 has been maintaining a decent momentum at the Indian box office. On its 11th day, the movie managed to cross the 50 crore mark. Let’s take a look at where the film stands at the Indian box office after day 11.

F1 Indian Box Office Collection Day 11

According to Sacnilk, the overall 11-day collection of the Brad Pitt starrer at the Indian box office stands at 52.77 crores. It has now crossed the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office with the strongest occupancy coming from the English version. Including the taxes, the gross domestic collection of the film stands at 62.26 crore.

F1 Acheives An Important Milestone On BookMyShow

According to the data provided by the X account, Filmy View, the Brad Pitt starrer has also gone on to become the 6th Hollywood film to sell 1 million tickets on BookMyShow. In the last 24 hours, the movie has managed to sell 49.23K tickets. While, if considered the data for today (July 8), since 9 am, F1 has managed to sell a total of 10,860 tickets which is also quite an impressive number.

This only showcases the movie’s stellar stronghold at the Indian box office. Despite a strong competition from Jurassic World Rebirth, the film is witnessing a stellar performance. It needs this consistency in the positive word of mouth for the upward graph to continue at the Indian box office.

About The Movie

Talking about F1, the film has been directed by Joseph Kosinski. Apart from Brad Pitt, it also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies in the lead roles. The plot revolves around former Formula One driver, Sonny Hayes who returns to F1 after a 30-year hiatus to rescue his old teammate’s team APXGP from collapsing.

