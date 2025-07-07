Brad Pitt, who is still as striking at 61 as he was decades ago when he first grabbed Hollywood’s attention, has always seemed like the kind of guy who belongs on movie posters and perfume ads. But even he has had some very human, very awkward moments.

Brad Pitt Once Ate Too Many Beans for a Movie Scene

Early in his career, Pitt once had to shoot a scene where his character hadn’t eaten in days. As a result, he leaned hard into the method acting mindset, scarfing down a plate of beans like he hadn’t seen food in a week. However, as we all know, movie magic usually requires more than one take.

The problem came when the director called for multiple takes and soon what started as a single plate of beans, turned into another, then another and another.

Brad Pitt’s Flatulence Incident That Cleared the Film Set

Things started happening for the actor by the fourth take. Well, it was not Oscar-winning things but digestive things.

Pitt stayed professional, but his stomach didn’t as he was bloated from too many takes. He was stuck in a chair on set with no way out and nature didn’t exactly wait for a cut. He powered through the scene, hoping no one noticed but when the entire crew suddenly cleared the area like someone had pulled the fire alarm, he knew his silent release hadn’t been that silent.

The Hollywood Set That Turned Into a Gas Zone

This particular moment of unintended honesty surfaced during a conversation with Jason and Travis Kelce on their New Heights podcast, while Pitt was talking about his latest film and reflecting on old stories.

“I just powered down this plate of beans,” he said, per LadBible. “Take two, do the same thing. Take three, I do the same thing. Take four, I do the same thing. Something hit me. There was nothing I could do. I was stuck in this chair, nature took its course.”

Although Pitt didn’t mention exactly which movie this bean-fueled scene was from, some guess it might have been Johnny Suede. Either way, it definitely wasn’t Fight Club and if it had been, he probably wouldn’t be allowed to bring it up.

Hopefully, when filming his new Formula 1 movie, he avoided repeating that method acting experiment because nobody wants a repeat of bean-powered propulsion inside a race car.

