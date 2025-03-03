Oscars 2025: It’s done and dusted! After a long wait, the 97th Academy Awards finally took place, and the most deserving nominees won the awards. From The Brutalist and Anora to Wicked and Dune 2, there has been a notable shift in the industry. Different kinds of films were nominated for the Oscars; some earned impressive box office results during their time at the theatres. Today, we will be ranking the Oscar-winning movies from highest to lowest grossing. Scroll below for more.

Several factors underscore the 2025 Oscars as a pivotal moment, reflecting evolving industry standards, a commitment to diversity, and the dynamic nature of global cinema. Sean Baker set a record for winning four Academy Awards on the same night in separate categories, including Best Director for Anora.

Dune 2 managed to win two Academy Awards at the Oscars 2025, whereas the first film had won six. But it is winning all the points in terms of box office collections. The same goes for Wicked, which has surpassed Timothee Chalamet’s movie worldwide and received two Oscars. Anora is also a box office hit, as it had a budget of $6 million and collected over $40 million worldwide. It might make a comeback at the movies and get a box office boost.

Here are the top ten highest-grossing films that have won the Oscars 2025 awards:

Wicked (Best Costume Design, Best Production Design) – $728.4 million Dune 2 (Best Sound, Best Visual Effects) – $714.6 million Conclave (Best Adapted Screenplay) – $101.36 million The Substance (Best Makeup and Hairstyling) – $77.16 million The Brutalist (Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Actor) – $41.36 million Anora (Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Picture) – $40.98 million I’m Still Here (Best International Feature) – $29.9 million A Real Pain (Best Supporting Actor) – $21.1 million Flow (Best Animated Feature) – $17.49 million Emilia Perez (Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Song) – $15.4 million No Other Land (Best Documentary Feature) – $792K

Some of the movies are still running at the cinemas, like Wicked and A Complete Unknown; they might see a hike in the daily numbers now. In addition, Wicked will be released in Japan this month, which might help the film open with winning numbers.

