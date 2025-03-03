Sohum Shah starrer Crazxy is gradually garnering the attention it deserves. The Girish Kohli’s directorial began its box office journey on the predicted lines. But the good thing is its upward trend in collections with each passing day. Scroll below for the opening weekend total!

Scores a good jump on Sunday

The official figures are out, and Crazxy has raked in 1.60 crores at the box office on day 3. It has scored a slight jump in collections, compared to 1.55 crores earned on the first Saturday. The opening weekend total now concludes at 4.25 crores.

Crazxy has been facing stiff competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which is fast-pacing towards the 500 crore club. It has been allotted only limited show count, and is performing well despite the roadblocks. It is now to be seen how the thriller holds itself in its first week. Word-of-mouth is growing, so it must earn at least on the lines similar to the opening day, or better than that!

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 1.10 crores

Day 2: 1.55 crores

Day 3: 1.60 crores

Total: 4.25 crores

Crazxy vs lowest opening weekends of 2025

Girish Kohli’s film came with a huge benefit as Sohum Shah enjoyed massive buzz amid the recent success of Tumbbad re-release. The early reviews were good too. However, Crazxy has not been able to attract the desirable audience it deserved to the ticket windows.

It has scored the second lowest opening weekend of 2025, after Superboys Of Malegaon. It is sad to see a film with such huge potential earning even lower than Loveyapa (4.75 crores), Azaad (4.75 crores), and Mere Husband Ki Biwi (5.28 crores).

Better than Tumbbad’s first weekend

Back in 2018, Tumbbad has made a slow start at the Indian box office, minting only 65 lakhs on its day 1. It witnessed decent growth in its opening weekend, accumulating 3.25 crores.

In comparison, Sohum Shah’s 2025 thriller has concluded its first 3-day total with almost 31% higher earnings than Tumbbad. But is it enough?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Silently Crosses A Significant Post-COVID Milestone With Chhaava’s 450 Crore+ Glorious Haul!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News