Chhaava has yet again brought a mind-boggling number on the third Sunday at the box office, closing the third weekend of the period drama at a total of 60.8 – 61.8 crore*. The total collection of the film after 17 days stands at a total of 473.26 crore*.

2nd Biggest 3rd Sunday In Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal has delivered the second biggest 3rd Sunday in Hindi Cinema, missing the top spot claimed by Pushpa 2 with a collection of 26.75 crore. However, it has brought the biggest day 17 for a Hindi film, pushing Pushpa 2 by a huge margin!

Chhaava Box Office Day 17 Estimates

As per the early estimates, Chhaava earned in the range of 25 – 26 crore on the third Sunday, March 2. This is a jump of almost 11% at the box office compared to the previous day which earned, 22.5 crore.

Pushes PK Out Of Top 10

PK has been ruling at the tenth spot in the list of the top 10 biggest third Sunday collections of Hindi films. Aamir Khan‘s film claimed the tenth spot with a collection of 11.58 crore. But now, Chhaava has pushed PK out of the top 10, after 3711 days! Aamir Khan’s film entered the list of January 3, 2015!

Check out the top 10 collections of Hindi films brought on the third Sunday.

Pushpa 2: The Rule: 26.75 crore Chhaava: 25 – 26 crore* Stree 2: 22 crore Baahubali 2: 17.75 crore Gadar 2: 16.1 crore Jawan: 13.9 crore Dangal: 13.68 crore Animal: 13.5 crore Pathaan: 12.6 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 12.5 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Hindi films of 2025 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Worldwide Box Office (16 Days): Vicky Kaushal Strikes Salman Khan & Aamir Khan In 24 Hours, Next Target Sunny Deol!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News