Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has done the unthinkable. The film is racing so fast towards the 500 crore club that it is unbelievable! In only 16 days, the period drama stands at a total collection of 447.26 crore at the box office! In fact, the growth of the film on the third Saturday was unexpected!

Trending Better Than Pushpa 2

Currently, Vicky Kaushal’s period drama, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, is trending better than Pushpa 2. In fact, on the third Saturday, it surpassed the third Saturday collection of Pushpa 2, which was 20.50 crore! Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Vicky’s roar was louder than Stree 2’s 17.40 crore and Baahubali 2’s 14.75 crore!

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 16

On the 16th day, the third Saturday, March 1, Chhaava managed to bring a massive 22.50 crore on the table, earning 69% higher than the previous day, which earned 13.3 crore at the box office. It aims at 55+ crore with the third weekend at the box office with the Sunday earnings!

Axes 4th Most Profitable Film Of 2024!

The period drama has managed to axe the profits of the fourth most profitable film of 2024 in Hindi. It was HanuMan Hindi that earned a total of 58 crore against a budget of 17 crore, churning out a profit of 241.17%. Vicky Kaushal’s film has surpassed this profit!

Chhaava Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of 130 crore, Chhaava stands at a total collection of 447.26 crore at the box office registering a profit of 244%. The next target for the film is to axe Munjya’s 260% profit and for that, Vicky Kaushal’s film needs to earn a total of 468 crore at the box office.

Check out the day-wise collection of the period drama at the box office.

Week 1: 225.28 crore

Week 2: 186.18 crore

3rd Friday: 13.3 crore

3rd Saturday: 22.5 crore

Total: 447.26 crore

