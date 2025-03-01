The 97th Academy Awards, aka Oscars 2025, is set to take place on Sunday, and the nominees are excited, nervous, and filled with many emotions. Ten nominees are in the Best Picture category, including Dune 2, Conclave, and Wicked. They have all been critically acclaimed and did their best at the worldwide box office. Some are low-budget films, while some have comparitively big budgets. However, we will rank the nominees today based on their box office collections. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Each of these films has garnered critical acclaim and multiple nominations, reflecting a diverse range of storytelling and cinematic excellence. They stand out for unique reasons, from groundbreaking storytelling and cultural relevance to technical achievements and powerful performances. The Substance, starring Demi Moore, has revived the actress’ acting career, and she has won the Best Actress Award at the top award shows, including the Golden Globes and the SAG 2025.

Demi Moore is a strong contender and might even bag the 97th Academy Award for Best Actress. The Oscars 2025 nominations saw some criticism as well, especially because they left out Wicked director Jon M Chu from the Best Director category. All these movies nominated for the Best Picture category have presented interesting subjects through their story-telling, and the small-budget movies were the winners last year.

It is safe to say most of these films are not star-driven but content-driven. For example, Nickel Boys, an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel based on real-life abuse at a reform school, tackles racism, injustice, and survival in Jim Crow-era America. Conclave offers a gripping, dialogue-driven thriller about the secretive process of electing a new Pope. Ralph Fiennes mesmerizes us with his performance.

Therefore, check out the Oscar 2025’s Best Pictures’ box office performance below:

10. Nickel Boys – $2.85 million

9. Emilia Pérez – $15.43 million

8. I’m Still Here – $28.61 million

7. The Brutalist – $36.82 million

6. Anora – $40.89 million

5. The Substance – $77.16 million

4. Conclave – $101.20 million

3. A Complete Unknown – $110.66 million

2. Dune 2 – $714.64 million

1. Wicked – $728.25 million

Emilia Perez received the most as it has 13 Oscar nominations, followed by Wicked and The Brutalist, with 10 nominations at the Oscars 2025. A Complete Unknown and Conclave has 8 nominations, including Best Picture. Anora has been nominated in 6 categories. The Substance and Dune 2 are tied with 5 nominations, followed by I’m Still Here with 3 nominations and Nickel Boys with 2 rounding it up. Oscars 2025 will occur on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, LA.

