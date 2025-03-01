The MCU movie is on its way to achieving a new and notable milestone at the North American box office. Captain America: Brave New World is experiencing weaker legs compared to other MCU movies but still better than a few of the past releases, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It seems the audience is indeed feeling some superhero film fatigue, and if the content is not strong enough, it is hard for them to achieve extraordinary results.

However, in the case of Deadpool & Wolverine, the return of Hugh Jackman, his pairing with Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, the banter, and multiple cameos helped the film become a blockbuster. However, that is not applicable in the case of Captain America 4. The aerial fights are commendable, but the plot is messy and shallow. The climactic battle between Sam Wilson and the Red Hulk did not look convincing enough. Since it was made on a reported budget of $180 million, it needs around $400 million and more to reach break-even.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America: Brave New World earned dissatisfaction numbers in its second whole week at the box office in the United States. The movie collected only $1.5 million on its second Thursday. It is the lowest in the franchise. The 4th installment declined by -53.8% drop from last Thursday. The report also mentioned that The First Avenger collected $2.7 million, The Winter Soldier earned $4.3 million, and the Civil War collected $3.7 million.

Once again, Captain America 4’s 2nd Thursday gross is on par with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s $1.5 million. The movie has collected $148.7 million in the US so far. Therefore, the MCU flick is $2 million away from hitting the $150 million milestone, another significant mark in the US, but for MCU films, it is nothing. It isn’t very reassuring to see the MCU film did not even earn $150 million and has entered the 3rd weekend.

Captain America: Brave New World collected $148.36 million overseas, and the worldwide cume stands at the $297.06 million mark. The film will cross the $300 million milestone globally this weekend. Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford’s MCU movie might not be the lowest-grossing MCU movie, but that is not the significant issue here. Its failure might even impact the upcoming MCU movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is scheduled to be released in a few months.

The MCU movie Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

