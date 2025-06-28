Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, entered its second week on a decent note. After bagging over 65 crores during the 7-day opening week, all eyes were set to see how the film performs during the second week. Yes, there was a drop, but it wasn’t that big, and the film managed to rake in healthy numbers. In the meantime, it also crossed a significant milestone at the Indian box office with the Telugu collection. Keep reading for a detailed day 8 report!

Riding high on favorable reviews from critics and positive word-of-mouth from the ticket-buying audience, the crime drama is sailing smoothly at ticket windows. It has secured a decent showcasing while entering the second week. In the Telugu market, the film’s show count has been affected by the release of Kannappa. Still, it continues to attract its share of the audience.

How much did Kuberaa earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

As per Sacnilk, Kuberaa did a business of 2.50 crores on its second Friday, day 8. Compared to day 7’s 3.35 crores, it was a drop of 25.37%. Overall, the film has earned 71.5 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it has accumulated a gross collection of 84.37 crores.

Today and tomorrow, Kuberaa is expected to display healthy jumps, and it might touch the 80 crore net mark by the end of the second weekend.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 14.75 crores

Day 2 – 16.5 crores

Day 3 – 17.35 crores

Day 4 – 6.8 crores

Day 5 – 5.85 crores

Day 6 – 4.4 crores

Day 7 – 3.35 crores

Day 8 – 2.50crores

Total – 71.50 crores

Creates history for Dhanush in Telugu

Kuberaa is performing really well in the Telugu version, and the numbers have exceeded expectations. Yesterday, on day 8, it crossed 50 crore net collection in Telugu, thus making it the first film of Dhanush to achieve the feat. His previous best was Vaathi, which earned 40.17 crore net in Telugu.

From here, it will easily cross the 60 crore mark, but seeing if it becomes Dhanush’s first film to earn 75 crore net from Telugu will be interesting.

