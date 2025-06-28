Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought a powerful story back to the big screen, carrying the weight of Chadwick Boseman’s absence while paying tribute to his legacy. Ryan Coogler stepped up after directing his hit original film Sinners, which swept audiences off their feet and boosted interest in his past work.

The sequel to the 2018 sensation Black Panther, Wakanda Forever found its way into millions of hearts with a story full of emotion and strength. And streaming now on Disney+, it sits among America’s top titles, pulling in viewers eager to return to Wakanda.

Black Panther 2 Wins Critics and Audiences Over

The film was received positively by both fans and critics. The critics had rated the film a solid 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences rated it even higher on the Popcornmeter, giving it an impressive 93%.

Albert Samaha of Buzzfeed News called the movie a “superhero sequel tasked with serving an unusually wide range of needs, it stands as a different kind of accomplishment.”

Katie Walsh of The WeNatchee World praised the director, “Coogler pulls off an incredible feat, despite some story stumbles, creating a superhero film that is emotionally affecting, politically and culturally urgent, and that pays loving tribute not just to T’Challa but Chadwick Boseman too.”

The box office numbers of the movie told their own story, with $859 million worldwide comfortably topping its $250 million budget, per Box Office Mojo.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever [4K] pic.twitter.com/osPQh9WXeR — Marvel Perfect Shots (@marvel_shots) June 12, 2025

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Summary

Domestic – $453M

International – $405M

Total – $859M

Oscars Recognize Angela Bassett and Wakanda Forever’s Brilliance

Wakanda Forever didn’t stop at financial success as it scooped five Oscar nominations. Angela Bassett’s performance as Queen Ramonda earned wide praise, even if the award slipped away to Jamie Lee Curtis, a result still sparking debate.

Black Panther 3 Begins Production with Denzel Washington Joining the MCU

Looking ahead, all signs hint that Black Panther 3 will mark Coogler’s next chapter with Marvel. According to Collider, fresh updates confirmed early work has begun, promising another adventure in Wakanda. The film is set to welcome Denzel Washington into the Marvel family, bringing the two-time Oscar-winner into a universe already rich with talent. The plot details remain a mystery, but many expect a release after Avengers: Secret Wars. This third installment could become Coogler’s final Marvel journey, closing his trilogy on a grand note.

As of now, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues shining bright as one of Disney+’s biggest hits around the globe.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Guy Ritchie’s Fountain Of Youth Beats Sydney Sweeney’s Echo Valley In Apple TV+ Chart War Despite Mixed Reviews

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News