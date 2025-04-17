When Hollywood filmmaker Ryan Coogler and popular actor Michael B. Jordan team up for a film, it’s invariably fantastic news for cinephiles across the globe. From the immensely underappreciated Fruitvale Station to the much-loved boxing film Creed to the blockbuster superhero flick Black Panther (where Jordan played the main villain), the duo never disappoints. And now their latest feature film, titled ‘Sinners,’ is all set to be released in theatres, and the expectations are sky high.

Sinners Rotten Tomatoes Score

Ryan Coogler’s film ‘Sinners’ starring Michael B. Jordan, has caught the attention of the critics for all the right reasons, and it’s making waves on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. The much-anticipated movie is ‘Certified Fresh’ and has scored an incredibly rare critics’ score of 99% so far on Rotten Tomatoes based on 105 reviews (at the time of writing the article).

What Is Sinners All About?

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners is a period supernatural horror movie. The underlying plot of the film revolves around twin brothers Smoke and Stack (played by Michael B. Jordan), who come back to their hometown in the hope of a fresh start. But just when they assume that they have escaped their troubled past, a far more dangerous force emerges.

Sinners Theatrical Release Date

Sinners is all set for its theatrical release tomorrow, that is, on 18th April 2025, including Indian cinemas.

Sinners Cast Members

Besides Michael B. Jordan playing a double role in the film, Sinners also features BAFTA-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld, English actor Jack O’Connell, and British actress Wunmi Musaku in important roles.

Critics’ Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes

The critics’ consensus for Sinners on Rotten Tomatoes reads, “A rip-roaring fusion of masterful visual storytelling and toe-tapping music, writer-director Ryan Coogler’s first original blockbuster reveals the full scope of his singular imagination.”

Other Films With 99% Rotten Tomatoes Score

By entering the rare and coveted 99% rated movies club, Sinners now shares the same score as some immensely popular and well-known movies such as ‘Parasite’, ‘How to Train Your Dragon’, ‘Apocalypse Now’, and ‘L.A. Confidential’, amongst others.

If you are an ardent movie buff and taking into account the feedback from so many critics, then Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s upcoming movie ‘Sinners’ should be worth checking out in theatres tomorrow.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Natalie Portman Reveals How She Protected Herself From Hollywood’s Sexualization As A Young Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News