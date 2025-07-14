Former K-pop idol and now an aspiring actress, Jo Yu-Ri, made a name for herself after featuring in the popular K-drama Squid Game in its seasons 2 and 3. She was seen as Player 222 and earned a lot of appreciation for portraying such a character who joined the game to earn money while being pregnant. Her sudden rise on a global platform ignited a lot of speculations about her paycheck in the drama.

The actress recently appeared on MBC’s variety show Point of Omniscient Interfere, and shared how her life has been after Squid Game. There have been a lot of rumors that Yu-Ri, who played the character Kim Jun-Hee or Player 222, received a hefty amount as her paycheck, and that it’s almost 4.2 billion KRW. Is it true? Scroll ahead to find out.

How Much Did Jo Yu-Ri Earn After Featuring In Squid Game?

Once known as a K-pop idol of the band IZ*ONE, Jo Yu-Ri has successfully transitioned into an actress and earned a spot as one of the lead characters in the globally popular drama Squid Game season 2. In the series, she played a strong, resilient, and brave character, Kim Jun-Hee, who is pregnant. The character, Yu-Ri, showed a lot of layered emotions and wooed millions of viewers. She was seen in the following season as well, but her character ended up dead by the end of it.

During the appearance on the MBC show, when the MC asked her how her life changed after featuring in such a global phenomenon, the actress responded humbly with a smile that her Instagram handle’s followers jumped from 1.68 million to 7.6 million after Squid Game. She garnered a lot of attention across the globe, and her comment section gets filled with people’s reactions from different countries.

Amid all the appreciation and recognition, there has been one rumor surfacing everywhere that Jo Yu-Ri earned 4.2 billion KRW (3.05 million USD). The host of the show brought it up during the conversation and asked if it was real, as many netizens have been wondering how much she got paid for her role in Squid Game. The actress debunked the speculations and added (via Pinkvilla), “That’s ridiculous…It’s much lower.”

Although she didn’t disclose the amount, she clarified that the publicized amount was not correct. She was one of the lead characters in the series, even if she was not as important as Lee Jung-Jae or Lee Byung-Hun, who played Player 456 and Front Man, respectively, in the show. So, it can be assumed that Yu-Ri received a decent amount of money, if not $1 million, as Jung-Jae, according to reports.

