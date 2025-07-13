Demon Slayer is known for its frightening demons and high-octane action scenes. However, the anime is also known for its ensemble of the best swordsmen, also known as Hashiras. Each hashira brings power in their own right and is a master of unique breathing styles. However, there is one Hashira who is often referred to as the weakest Hashira. Well, when it comes to raw physical strength, Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira, is often labeled by fans as the “weakest.”

It’s a bold statement that primarily stems from the speculation that she is physically incapable of beheading demons. But is this speculation true? So here’s everything you need to know about her abilities and what role she’s poised to play in the Infinity Castle Arc.

Can Shinobu Kocho behead a demon?

Well, the straightforward answer is NO. Shinobu Kocho is simply incapable of beheading demons. And it’s not because she lacks skill or resolve. It’s purely physical. Unlike other Hashira who use powerful and flowing sword techniques, Shinobu lacks the strength to cut a demon’s neck because of her small size and weak upper body.

This weak body is also the main reason why she doesn’t use Flower Breathing like her older sister Kanae. Even though it’s graceful, flower breathing still calls for a great deal of physical stamina and strength, which Shinobu just lacks. In order to combat this, Shinobu cleared her path by creating Insect Breathing, a variant tailored to her physique and fighting style.

Shinobu Kocho quickly became one of my favorite Hashira members in Demon Slayer, and my best girl on the series. She’s a true beauty! 💟🖤🦋 pic.twitter.com/7fTsY1nowg — Sensei Kev 🍉 (@SenseiKev_) April 29, 2021

This breathing style, uniquely her own, was crafted to suit her limitations. Rather than slashing, it relies on swift thrusts. Her blade, unlike traditional Nichirin swords, is shaped like a stinger. It is thin like a needle and made to inject poison straight into a demon’s body. Shinobu used her vast knowledge of chemistry and medicine to create her lethal wisteria-based poison. She is capable of killing a demon with a single pierce from her blade.

Shinobu Kocho’s role in the Infinity Castle Arc

So what does this mean for Shinobu’s role in the final battle? Is she really the weakest? Not even close. Despite lacking strength, Shinobu is extremely quick and agile. Even Doma, the Upper Two Moon, acknowledged that Shinobu is the fastest Demon Slayer he has ever encountered. She poses a significant threat in combat because of her speed, poison, and precision.

Shinobu is a doctor, scientist and demon slayer at the same time. She is a doctor not because she can't fight, but bc she was born into a medical family! Are we watching the same anime?!! She can fight!! She's a hashira for a reason https://t.co/IYi1tXwda0 pic.twitter.com/wgXiOKseCv — Saara🇵🇸|| (@SaaraAdem) July 29, 2024

Her contributions go beyond the battlefield, too. She helped Lady Tamayo develop a drug to weaken Muzan Kibutsuji, the demon king. Her medical knowledge has saved countless lives, and her tactical mind is just as sharp as her blade.

However, her confrontation with Doma is the pivotal moment in her arc, as her sister was killed by him. Shinobu is aware that she cannot subdue Doma so easily, yet she is determined to kill him. Whether or not it will be enough to take down Doma is something fans will find out in the upcoming anime movie. But one thing’s certain: Shinobu isn’t walking into that fight unprepared. Even though she knows it might be her last, she is determined to make the most of it.

shinobu's feelings of insecurity towards the end of her journey add more depth to her character, she really masked herself pic.twitter.com/lnOyyJbxnh — yoyo (@iamy0yo) July 2, 2025

Shinobu Kocho is just as capable as the other Hashiras, even though she lacks the physical prowess to decapitate demons. Her distinctive sword, unmatched speed, and deadly poisons redefine what it means to be a Hashira. She will face her worst enemy soon in what is expected to be one of the most intense confrontations, and fans are surely rooting for her.

