Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the major Bollywood releases in June 2026. Backed by the sequel factor, there’s genuine excitement around the film. Yesterday (June 2), the much-awaited trailer was unveiled online, and the overall content looks fresh and appealing. But did it move the needle for the film, as far as day 1 collection at the Indian box office is concerned? Let’s discuss it below!

Benefits from the sequel factor

The upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy is a sequel to Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Released in 2012, Cocktail was a clean hit at the Indian box office. Apart from appealing content, the film’s music played a major role in its success. Due to the goodwill of the first installment, there’s excitement for the sequel, and though the music album hasn’t clicked with the audience in a big way, it has generated enough buzz.

Trailer boosts Cocktail 2’s day 1 potential

After a couple of songs, the most important promotional asset, the trailer, was unveiled yesterday, and so far, the response has been favorable. Just like the first part, Cocktail 2 also has an urban feel. The chemistry between the leading trio looks good and fresh. The trailer has a feel-good vibe, and the music complements the promo, making it impactful.

Overall, the trailer of Cocktail 2 has worked positively, giving a boost in the pre-release stage. Scheduled to release on June 19, the film is likely to draw eyeballs in big Indian cities, putting it in a good position. As of now, it targets 9-11 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1.

Likely to score the 4th biggest opening for a Bollywood rom-com post-COVID

With such an expected start, the Homi Adajania directorial is most likely to overtake De De Pyaar De 2 (9.45 crore) to register the fourth-biggest opening for a Bollywood rom-com in the post-COVID era. Even Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (10.11 crore) looks in danger. If the rest of the songs turn out to be good, the film has a chance to claim the second spot as well by beating Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (11.1 crore).

Take a look at the top Bollywood rom-com openers post-COVID in India (net):

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 15.73 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 11.1 crore Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – 10.11 crore De De Pyaar De 2 – 9.45 crore Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri – 8.46 crore

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