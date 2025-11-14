De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafferi, Jaaved Jafferi, Ishita Dutta

Director: Anshul Sharma

What’s Good: The entertainment quotient remains high, come drama or humour

What’s Bad: Nothing specific

Loo Break: At your risk!

Watch or Not?: Haan, haan, of course!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 146 Minutes

User Rating:

It’s a true sequel to De De Pyaar De, so the love story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) is taken to the next step. Ayesha flies down from London to visit her parents in Chandigarh, Rakesh (R. Madhavan) and Anju (Gautami Kapoor), and plans to reveal her love story to them gradually. Her brother is Rohan (Tarun Gahlot), and his wife, Kittu (Ishita Dutta), is in an advanced stage of pregnancy. Ayesha plans to fly down to Ashish at the psychologically right moment, but thanks to Ishita blurting out the truth, Ayesha has to call Ashish in earlier from London.

How do Rakesh and Anju, who consider themselves educated, progressive, and modern parents, react to the 51-year-old Ashish? What impression does he make on them? How are Ashish’s love for Ayesha and her feelings for him tested in the days to come?

De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Luv Ranjan, the original story’s writer, pens a lively screenplay with Tarun Jain, embellishing it further with peppy and pertinent dialogues. Happily, the film’s first few minutes are spent on a concise and relevant recap, which was necessary for new viewers as well as for audiences who had watched the film six years ago.

The best part of the script is the fact that it does not get oversentimental. It has drama—strong drama—but at no point does the film go off-kilter. The interval point is a surprise, and the second half throws more of them, taking us back to similar light sagas in the 1970s and 1980s.

The humour comes from situations and is never forced in, and is generally of a high standard, like the memory sequence featuring Nani (Suhasini Mulay) or the ‘Nas kaatke bathtub mein suicide karo’ line. References to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and other films of Kajol and Ajay Devgn are brought in relevantly.

Ronak (Jaaved Jafferi) is brought in yet again as an interesting catalyst in Aditya’s life, and he brings in his own fun element. As a definite gimmick, a dance sequence between Jaaved and his son, Meezaan Jafferi (as Aditya, a key character and childhood friend of Ayesha), is introduced for their fans—both are known for their skills in dance.

The climax may seem a tad stretched, but there is a method in the madness.

De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

This is a Rakul Preet Singh vehicle all the way! The actress dazzles at every point in the film, whether in the romance, drama, or satire, and is the life and soul of the film. She has proved her grasp on the acting craft earlier as well (including in De De Pyaar De) and does it again here.

Ajay Devgn syncs in seamlessly with Ashish and excels as the vulnerable aashiq, his deadpan humour intact. R. Madhavan is perfectly at home in his character torn between love for his daughter and his view of her future, while Jaaved Jafferi and Ishita Dutta are effectively restrained and cute, respectively. Gautami Kapoor is competent, and Meezaan Jafferi makes a mark. Suhasini Mulay steals the show in her special sequence, and the rest of the cast does well.

De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Anshul Sharma makes a very promising beginning as a director. His grasp of fun sequences, serious scenes, and everything else is commendable, and he smoothly brings in the naughty element into the narration, blending it with subtle messages on family ties, father-daughter bonding, relationships, and values in general. However, Anshul could have kept the volume level lower in many a sequence where Rakul and R. Madhavan, in particular, seem to be screaming when they are talking vehemently.

In keeping with today’s conventions, songs either come in infrequently or unnecessarily. The song Babul ve (composed by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev with good lyrics by Kumaar) strikes home at a crucial juncture and is well-conceived.

De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

As with many a ‘true’ sequel (where the story continues), this is a crisply executed story that makes for great VFM (value for money) for the viewer.

Four stars!

De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer

De De Pyaar De 2 released on 14th November, 2025.

