Golmaal 5 is back in the news, and this time, it’s because the Ooty schedule has started. Yes, you read that right! The new shooting schedule of the film has started in Ooty, and the entire team is a part of it. Yesterday, the fun video montage was dropped online, featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Kemmu. The video left netizens excited, and considering the positivity around the film, it aims to start big at the Indian box office.

While there’s no clarity about the film’s release date, reports suggest that it is expected to hit theaters in 2026. Whenever the film releases, it is bound to score big on opening day, given the franchise’s brand value. In the past, all four installments have performed well, especially the fourth installment, which earned over 200 crore net.

Golmaal 5 targets a big start at the Indian box office

Released in 2017, Golmaal Again registered a solid start of 30.14 crore net. It benefited from the Diwali weekend, which drew massive footfall on the opening day. This time, it’s going to get much bigger as the box office potential of Bollywood films has already grown in the post-COVID era.

While movie buffs are excited to watch the return of the Golmaal team, what makes Golmaal 5 more exciting is the fact that Akshay Kumar will be a part of it. The addition of Akshay has surely raised the bar, giving the film a big boost. Also, if the makers go with a holiday release date, it has a strong chance of giving Ajay Devgn his biggest opening.

Can Ajay Devgn deliver his first-ever 50 crore opening?

For those who don’t know, Singham Again is Ajay Devgn’s biggest opening at the Indian box office with 43.7 crore net. With a good release date and blockbuster ticket pricing, Golmaal 5 has a strong chance of beating Singham Again and pulling off Ajay’s biggest start. Also, there’s an outside chance of hitting the 50 crore net milestone if promotional assets turn out to be good.

Stree 2 has proved that comedy movies, if promoted well, can register a blockbuster start by earning a huge 64.8 crore net. So, if the makers of Golmaal 5 managed to build a strong buzz with strong promotional assets, including a trailer, the film can do wonders on day 1 by crossing the 50 crore milestone. With this, Ajay Devgn will get his first-ever 50 crore net opening at the Indian box office.

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