Priyadarshan has made his much-awaited comeback in Bollywood with Bhooth Bangla, and it was totally worth the wait. The horror-comedy is shining bright at the box office and has already become a success in just 10 days. It has now also emerged as Akshay Kumar’s 3rd highest-grossing film overseas in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 11 update!

How much has Bhooth Bangla earned overseas (11 days)?

According to the latest update, Bhooth Bangla added 4 crore gross to its kitty on day 11. It is facing competition from multiple Indian competitors, including Darling, Vaazha 2, and Dhurandhar 2. But Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav co-starrer is surpassing all odds to emerge as the leading choice of cine-goers internationally.

The total overseas earnings have surged to 49.50 crore gross. Today, Akshay Kumar starrer will cross the 50 crore milestone, making it his third film in the post-COVID era to reach the half-century mark. Post that, it will compete against other Bollywood biggies like Border 2 (57.25 crore) and Sikandar (58 crore).

Now Akshay Kumar’s 3rd highest-grossing film at the overseas box office (post-pandemic)

Drumrolls, please, because Bhooth Bangla has also left behind the international lifetime of OMG 2. With that, the horror-comedy now ranks as Akshay Kumar’s third-highest overseas grosser at the post-COVID box office. Its next target is to beat Sooryavanshi. Post that, it will be the ultimate battle against Housefull 5 for the first spot.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top grossers overseas in the post-COVID era:

Housefull 5 – 70 crore Sooryavanshi – 61 crore Bhooth Bangla – 49.50 crore (11 days) OMG 2 – 43 crore Kesari Chapter 2 – 34.25 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 34 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 31.5 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 11: Beats Airlift, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Horror-Comedy In Bollywood!

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