Akshay Kumar has finally redeemed himself at the box office with Bhooth Bangla, which is a success. The horror-comedy drama released on April 17, 2026, is now aiming to surpass Sky Force at the Indian box office. Along with that, two other films are set to be defeated. Scroll below for the day 11 update!

How much has Bhooth Bangla earned in India in 11 days?

According to the official update, Bhooth Bangla earned 4 crore on day 11. It passed the second Monday test with a routine dip to 37.5% from 6.4 crore collected on Friday. In May, a lot of films, including Junaid Khan & Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din to Sanjay Dutt’s Akhri Sawal, will arrive at the ticket windows, leading to a reduction in screen count. So Priyadarshan’s directorial now has limited time to mint moolah on the higher end.

The cumulative total in India reaches 131.16 crore net. It has surpassed the lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Airlift (129 crore) and Rustom (128 crore). Made against a budget of 120 crore, Bhooth Bangla has registered returns of 11.16 crore. It is the third success in Bollywood in 2026 after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2. Including GST, the gross total reaches 154.76 crore.

Here is the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.68 crore

Day 8: 6.4 crore

Day 9: 11.72 crore

Day 10: 13.36 crore

Day 11: 4 crore

Total: 131.16 crore

Set to emerge as Akshay Kumar’s 4th highest post-COVID grosser!

Two more crores in the kitty and Bhooth Bangla will beat the domestic lifetime of Sky Force (134.93 crore). With that, the horror-comedy will emerge as Akshay Kumar’s 4th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.

That’s not it; it is also set to beat Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (134.25 crore), and Rowdy Rathore (133 crore).

Now the 7th highest-grossing horror-comedy in Bollywood!

Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree (129.67 crore). It is now the 7th highest horror-comedy grosser in Bollywood. The next target is The Raja Saab (146.04 crore).

Check out the highest-grossing horror-comedy films of all time in Indian cinema (net collection):

Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 281.56 crore Golmaal Again – 205.72 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 185.57 crore Thamma – 157.05 crore The Raja Saab – 146.04 crore Bhooth Bangla – 131.16 crore Stree – 129.67 crore Munjya – 108 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 11 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 131.16 crore

ROI: 11.16 crore

ROI%: 9.3%

India gross: 154.76 crore

Verdict: Plus

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