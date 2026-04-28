Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty in the lead roles, is one of the most expensive Malayalam films of all time, and everyone is eager to see how it performs at the Indian box office. Considering the much-awaited reunion of two biggest Mollywood superstars, there’s huge excitement among movie buffs, and this excitement is now being reflected in numbers, as the early response to advance booking is superb. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Since the two biggest Malayalam superstars reunited after 17 years (in full-fledged roles), the upcoming magnum opus is enjoying all the buzz solely for the reunion factor, nothing else. Surprisingly, the makers didn’t promote the film much, and even promotional assets have been quite underwhelming. So, it’s totally dependent on the star power for a start.

Advance booking starts with a bang for Patriot

The much-awaited advance booking for Patriot began this morning in Kerala, and as expected, the early response has been impressive. Tickets are selling like hotcakes, and on BookMyShow alone, the film has sold 12.98K tickets in the last hour (as of 11 am IST). Such a response clearly showcases the star power of Mohanlal and Mammootty. With more shows getting added, expect a big surge in bookings.

Including other booking platforms and offline bookings, it has been learned that Patriot sold a whopping 31,996 tickets at the Kerala box office in the first 45 minutes of pre-sales. In terms of collections, the magnum opus has already amassed 55.68 lakh gross through pre-sales. This is the craze without proper promotions, so just imagine what the film would have done with aggressive promotions and a strong trailer.

More about Patriot

The Malayalam spy action thriller is directed by Mahesh Narayan, known for C U Soon and Malik. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on May 1, which gives it the benefit of the Labor Day holiday. It was reportedly made on a budget of 140 crore, making it one of the most expensive Malayalam films.

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