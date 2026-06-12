Channing Tatum is one of the most prominent and resilient actors in Hollywood. He has created a distinctive career with his significant performances in multiple genres, including action, comedy, superhero films, and mega franchises. He initially gained fame through dance-based movies and rom-coms and eventually became one of the most bankable stars in the industry, generating several box-office hits. Here’s a look at the five highest-grossing movies of Tatum’s career worldwide, ranked by their global box-office earnings according to Box Office Mojo.

1. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Director: Shawn Levy

Shawn Levy Worldwide Gross : $1.33 billion

: $1.33 billion IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Streaming On: Disney+ Prime Video

Plot: The biggest commercial hit of the action star is Deadpool & Wolverine, which was released in 2024. Channing Tatum played Gambit, a popular Marvel character he had wanted to portray for a long time. Though his screentime is very brief, he managed to capture his fans’ attention in the film. The film is packed with action, comedy, and some interesting cameos. It was a massive commercial hit, and the global gross earnings of the superhero flick were $1.33 billion.

2. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn Worldwide Gross : $410.9 million

: $410.9 million IMDb Rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: The film is the sequel to the popular spy-themed film, and the plot follows the Kingsman agents teaming up to prevent a global criminal threat. Tatum played the character of Tequila, an impressive agent from the American intelligence organization Statesman, who works with the Kingsmen for the mission. The film was widely appreciated by the fans, and its global gross collection was approximately $410.9 million.

3. G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Director: Jon M. Chu

Jon M. Chu Worldwide Gross : $375.7 million

: $375.7 million IMDb Rating : 5.7/10

: 5.7/10 Streaming On: Paramount+, Prime Video

Plot: The film is the second installment of the live-action version of the franchise, and it was released in 2013. In the film, Tatum played Captain Duke Hauser, the leader of the G.I. Joe team. In the story, the Joes get framed by Cobra and corrupt government officials; hence, they fight back to clear their name. With a limited screen presence, his role also became quite popular among the masses. The film was a major commercial hit with the gross earnings of $375.7 million globally.

4. 22 Jump Street (2014)

Director: Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller Worldwide Gross : $331.3 million

: $331.3 million IMDb Rating : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Streaming On: Paramount+

Plot: Channing Tatum’s role in this film franchise marked his breakthrough in Hollywood. He played the character of Jenko, an undercover police officer, in the film. The story follows their journey as they go undercover at a college to bust a drug racket. The incredibly comedic chemistry between Tatum and Jonah Hill made it an iconic hit with the global gross collection of approximately $331.3 million.

5. G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Director: Stephen Sommers

Stephen Sommers Worldwide Gross : $302.4 million

: $302.4 million IMDb Rating : 5.7/10

: 5.7/10 Streaming On: Paramount+, Prime Video

Plot: The action-packed film was released in 2009, and it features Tatum in the role of Duke, a trained soldier who was recruited into the elite G.I. Joe unit. In the story, the team wages war against the terrorist organization to prevent a grave threat. The film was a major commercial hit with the global gross collection of $302.4 million.

The multiple high-grossing movies of the actor help showcase Channing Tatum’s ability to excel across genres. He has excelled in almost all genres, including action, adventure, spy thrillers, dance, and comedies. As he continues to work on new projects, his list of blockbuster hits will only continue to grow.

The actor will soon be seen in the third installment of a classic spy franchise, named 24 Jump Street.

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