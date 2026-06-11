Christopher Nolan is widely regarded as one of the finest filmmakers of all time. Right from some of the earlier films directed by him, like Memento, Insomnia, and The Prestige, to the blockbuster Dark Knight trilogy and sci-fi hits like Inception and Interstellar, to his previous directorial effort, Oppenheimer, the Oscar-winning director has delivered several critically acclaimed films and multiple box office hits over his illustrious career. The Oscar-winning director is geared up for his next movie, The Odyssey, which is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026.

His last film, Oppenheimer, earned an impressive $975.8 million worldwide, but Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film in terms of global earnings is still the DC superhero movie, The Dark Knight Rises, which grossed $1.085 billion globally. Now, the question is: how much does his next film, The Odyssey, need to earn worldwide to take Christopher Nolan’s career global gross beyond the $7 billion milestone? Let’s break down the numbers.

Films Directed By Christopher Nolan – Worldwide Box Office

Here is a list of films directed by Christopher Nolan, along with their worldwide totals, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Following (1998): $0.1 million Memento (2000): $40.1 million Insomnia (2002): $113.8 million Batman Begins (2005): $375.6 million The Prestige (2006): $109.7 million The Dark Knight (2008): $1.008 billion Inception (2010): $839.8 million The Dark Knight Rises (2012): $1.085 billion Interstellar (2014): $774.7 million Dunkirk (2017): $549.1 million Tenet (2020): $365.3 million Oppenheimer (2023): $975.8 million

What These Numbers Mean For The Odyssey

From the figures above, it can be observed that the worldwide gross of all Christopher Nolan-directed films totals $6.237 billion. This implies that The Odyssey would need to earn more than $763 million to take the filmmaker’s career gross beyond the $7 billion worldwide mark.

Keeping in mind a strong buzz among moviegoers, Christopher Nolan’s track record, the film’s expected IMAX revenues, and the collective box office pull of a star-studded cast put The Odyssey in a good position to surpass the $763 million figure at the global box office. Having said that, the film’s long-term box office performance will become clear only after its theatrical release on July 17.

What’s The Odyssey About?

The epic fantasy action film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, who wants to return home after the Trojan War. During his long and arduous journey, he comes across dangerous obstacles and mythical creatures. Meanwhile, his family has been waiting for his return for many years and is not even sure whether he is alive or not.

The Odyssey Trailer

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