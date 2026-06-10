After a nearly four-year gap, veteran Hollywood director Steven Spielberg’s next film, Disclosure Day, is set for its theatrical release on June 12, 2026. It is his first cinematic collaboration with Emily Blunt, who was seen earlier this year on the big screen in the blockbuster comedy-drama sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2. Interestingly, the alien-themed sci-fi film’s screenplay is written by his longtime collaborator, David Koepp, who has lent his writing skills to several of his films, like Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Although the last two films directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans and West Side Story, did not perform as well at the box office as expected, he is undoubtedly one of the highest-grossing directors of all time. While his top-grossing film of all time, Jurassic Park, was released before 2000, the Oscar-winning auteur has delivered multiple hits even after that. On that note, let’s take a look at how much Disclosure Day must earn worldwide to become Steven Spielberg’s biggest box office hit of the 21st century worldwide.

Steven Spielberg’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies of the 21st Century

Here are the top five highest-grossing films directed by Steven Spielberg and their worldwide earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008): $786.6 million Ready Player One (2018): $607.9 million War of the Worlds (2005): $603.9 million The Adventures of Tintin (2011): $374 million Minority Report (2002): $358.4 million

What The Above Numbers Mean For Disclosure Day

As you can see from the above numbers, Steven Spielberg’s biggest hit in the 21st Century so far is Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which grossed $786.6 million worldwide. So, for Disclosure Day to outgross it and become his highest-grosser of the 21st Century, it would need to earn more than $786.6 million worldwide.

According to a recent projection by Box Office Pro, Disclosure Day is tracking to earn between $40 million and $50 million in its opening weekend in North America. And if everything goes well, it is expected to deliver a global debut of $75-85 million. Even if the film meets these projections, receives positive word of mouth among moviegoers, and gets strong support from international markets, surpassing the $786.6 million benchmark will still be challenging, but not an impossible target to achieve. That said, the final box office outcome will become clear after its theatrical release on June 12.

What’s Disclosure Day All About?

While the story is largely under wraps, the film reportedly follows a small-town meteorologist (played by Emily Blunt) whose ordinary life is turned upside down after clear evidence of extraterrestrial life is discovered. As panic and uncertainty spread, humanity is forced to confront the unsettling truth that it is not alone. The film also features Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

Disclosure Day Trailer

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