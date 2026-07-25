Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 15: Becomes Bollywood’s 4th Highest-Grosser Of 2026, Beats Welcome To The Jungle ( Photo Credit – T-Series/Instagram )

Dhamaal 4 stays unaffected as it entered the third week. Despite a bunch of new Hindi movies hitting theaters, along with the Hindi version of Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, collections didn’t drop. In fact, the film saw an upward graph on the third Friday. In the meantime, it surpassed Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle to become Bollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film of 2026 at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 15!

How much did Dhamaal 4 earn at the worldwide box office in 15 days?

Compared to day 14’s 2.42 crore gross (2.05 crore net), the adventure-comedy displayed a jump on the third Friday, day 15, by earning 2.83 crore gross (2.4 crore net) in India. Overseas, collections remained steady at 25 lakh. Overall, it scored 3.08 crore gross globally on Friday, a jump of 15.36% from Thursday’s 2.67 crore gross.

In total, Dhamaal 4 has grossed an estimated 171.96 crore (145.73 crore net) in India, while overseas, it has grossed 24.2 crore so far. Combining both, the 15-day worldwide box office collection stands at 196.16 crore gross. Today, on day 16, it is all set to enter the 200 crore club.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 145.73 crore

India gross – 171.96 crore

Overseas gross – 24.2 crore

Worldwide gross – 196.16 crore

Becomes Bollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film of 2026 globally

With 196.16 crore, Dhamaal 4 has surpassed Welcome To The Jungle (195.45 crore) to become the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 at the worldwide box office. While Welcome 3 is still running in theaters, it won’t be able to overtake the Ajay Devgn starrer due to its slow pace.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 globally (gross):

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Dhamaal 4 – 196.16 crore (15 days) Welcome To The Jungle – 195.45 crore Cocktail 2 – 166.26 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Alpha – 98.63 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 97.86 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4.

Must Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Drops By 50%, Yet Becomes Kollywood’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film Of 2026 In India

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