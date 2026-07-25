Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Drops 50%, Yet Emerges As Kollywood’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film Of 2026 In India ( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Pooja Hegde, had a rocking start at the Indian box office but saw a big drop on its day 2, which was anyway on the cards due to mixed-to-poor word of mouth. Both the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film declined, whereas the Hindi version showed an upward trend. Irrespective of a major decline, it emerged as Kollywood’s 2nd highest-grossing film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Jana Nayagan earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Tamil political thriller raked in an estimated 21.15 crore on the first Friday, day 2. Compared to day 1’s 42.7 crore, it saw a huge 50.46% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 63.85 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 75.35 crore gross. Today (day 3) and tomorrow (day 4), the film is expected to grow well and conclude the 4-day extended opening weekend at 110 crore+ net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net)

Day 1 – 42.7 crore

Day 2 – 21.15 crore

Total – 63.85 crore

Becomes Kollywood’s 2nd highest-grossing film of 2026 in India

After opening at 42.7 crore, Jana Nayagan surpassed LIK: Love Insurance Kompany (43.07 crore), Parasakthi (52.46 crore), Youth (52.53 crore), Blast (53.06 crore), and Thaai Kizhavi (62.46 crore) on the second day to become the 2nd highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026 at the Indian box office. Since word of mouth is not in favor, the film might struggle to grab the top spot, leaving Karuppu (198 crore) safe. Given the reception, the film is expected to crash on the weekdays and might end its run in the range of 145-165 crore net.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Karuppu – 198 crore Jana Nayagan – 63.85 crore (2 days) Thaai Kizhavi – 62.46 crore Blast – 53.06 crore Youth – 52.53 crore Parasakthi – 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany – 43.07 crore Gatta Kusthi 2 – 40.5 crore Kara – 37.56 crore With Love – 30.72 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

Must Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office: Ranks 6th Among Top A-Rated Indian Openers, Beats Dhurandhar

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