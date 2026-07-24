Rao Bahadur Box Office (Closing Collection) ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Rao Bahadur, starring Satyadev, Vikas Muppala, and Deepa Thomas, had ended its theatrical run in just three weeks. The film was completely a word-of-mouth dependent affair, so even after a slow start, it was expected to eventually find its audience. The critical reception was there to some extent, but due to the niche subject and treatment, it reached a wider audience and exited without leaving a trace at the worldwide box office.

The Telugu psychological mystery drama was released on July 3. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, with Satyadev’s performance getting praised unanimously. While it was hailed for its unconventional subject and technicality, it was called out by many due to pacing issues and for being too niche. As a result, collections never grew as expected.

How much did Rao Bahadur earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Rao Bahadur started its run by earning 1.4 crore, and over its lifetime run, it multiplied its opening-day collection by 4.5 times. As per the final update, the film concluded at 6.22 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 7.33 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed 4.5 crore. Combining both, the closing worldwide box office collection is 11.83 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 6.22 crore

India gross – 7.33 crore

Overseas gross – 4.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 11.83 crore

Rao Bahadur suffers a massive deficit

Rao Bahadur was reportedly made on a budget of 22 crore. Against this cost, it earned only 6.22 crore net. So, it recovered only 28.27% of the budget and suffered a huge deficit of 15.78 crore or 71.73%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 22 crore

India net collection – 7.33 crore

Recovery – 28.27%

Deficit – 15.78 crore

Deficit% – 71.73%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

Rao Bahadur is directed by Venkatesh Maha and produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra, Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, and Eshwaran Vijayaraghavan under the banner of A+S Movies, Srichakraas Entertainments, Mahayana Motion Pictures, and Better Invest Media Vision Fund.

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