Unlike Leo and The Greatest Of All Time, Thalapathy Vijay’s latest and final film, Jana Nayagan, released across national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis) in the Hindi market. Such a proper theatrical release did give some push to the Hindi-dubbed version, Jan Neta, but since the overall buzz was low, day 1 collections turned out to be just fair. At the Indian box office, it registered Kollywood’s 8th biggest opening in Hindi, surpassing Rajinikanth’s Kaala.
How much did Jan Neta earn at the Indian box office on day 1?
The Tamil political thriller released yesterday (July 23) with a solid show count of 3,900+. Such a show count helped it mint fair numbers despite an average occupancy of just 11% throughout the day. As per Sacnilk, it scored 1.75 crore net on day 1, which is less than Vijay’s last release, The Greatest Of All Time (2.1 crore). It equals 2.06 crore gross.
Registers the 8th biggest Hindi opening for Kollywood
With 1.75 crore, Jan Neta surpassed Kaala (1.51 crore) to register the 8th biggest Hindi opening for Kollywood. It pushed Rajinikanth’s Darbar (1.17 crore) out of the top 10 list. It stands below Ponniyin Selvan 1 (1.85 crore). For Thalapathy Vijay, the film saw 3rd biggest opening in Hindi after Leo (2.85 crore) and The Greatest Of All Time (2.1 crore).
Trending
Take a look at the top 10 Hindi openings by Kollywood films in India (net):
- 2.0 – 20.25 crore
- Kabali – 5.21 crore
- Kanguva – 3.25 crore
- Leo – 2.85 crore
- Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 2.18 crore
- The Greatest Of All Time – 2.1 crore
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 1.85 crore
- Jana Nayagan – 1.75 crore
- Kaala – 1.51 crore
- Indian 2 – 1.25 crore
More about the film
Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Prakash Raj. It is a partial remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari. It was reportedly made on a budget of 300-350 crore.
Advertisement
Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.
Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 14: Wraps Up Week 2, Needs Less Than 2.5 Crore To Overtake Welcome To The Jungle
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News