Varavu Worldwide Box Office Day 8: Joju George Film Registers Impressive Opening ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Joju George’s recently released Malayalam film Varavu is holding well at the box office despite the release of Jana Nayagan. The film was released in theatres on July 16. Varavu has now completed a week and beat Joju’s previous hit, Antony at the worldwide box office. The film has grossed 15 crore worldwide.

Varavu Worldwide Box Office Day 8

Varavu has had a good week at the box office. Having been released on a Thursday, the film had an extended opening week of 8 days. According to the makers, the film earned a worldwide net collection of 12.71 crore, bringing the gross collection to 15 crore.

In India, the film has amassed an impressive 7.70 crore net, reflecting exceptional audience acceptance. This is despite the film receiving mixed reviews in initial days of release. In the process, Varavu has comfortably outperformed Anthony’s lifetime collections, establishing itself as a clear box-office success. Antony, had earned around 11 crore gross worldwide during its theatrical run. Despite new releases, the film has managed to retain 100 screens. If the current trend continues, Varavu is expected to achieve further milestones in its successful box-office journey in the days ahead.

Varavu Budget

The film has reportedly been made on a 10 crore budget and has already recovered over 70% through domestic ticket sales. Despite the Jana Nayagan storm looming over its head, the film is likely to break even at the box office in the coming days. In the days to come, Varavu’s biggest challenge will be to sustain in front of Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film.

More About Varavu

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Varavu was written by AK Sajan. The film follows the story of a man who gets out of jail on a 10-day parole. During this period, he seeks revenge from an influential man who frames him for a crime he did not commit. The revenge thriller also stars Murali Gopy and Saniya Iyyapan in pivotal roles.

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