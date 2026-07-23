Idhayam Murali Box Office Collection Day 13: Set To End Its Run As An Underperformer Due To Jana Nayagan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Idhayam Murali, starring Atharvaa, Preity Mukhundhan, and Kayadu Lohar, had a good opening week at the Indian box office and carried the momentum in the second week as well. Yes, routine drops were witnessed, but the overall collections remained decent. However, even before completing the second week, the film has suffered a major setback due to the arrival of Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did Idhayam Murali earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

The Kollywood coming-of-age romantic drama scored 33 lakh on the second Wednesday, day 13, displaying a drop of 21.42% from day 12’s 42 lakh. Overall, it has earned 19.57 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 23.09 crore gross. Today, with the release of Jana Nayagan, it has lost a significant number of screens in Tamil Nadu, directly impacting its theatrical run.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 14.18 crore

Day 8 – 75 lakh

Day 9 – 1.6 crore

Day 10 – 1.65 crore

Day 11 – 64 lakh

Day 12 – 42 lakh

Day 13 – 33 lakh

Total – 19.57 crore

Idhayam Murali to end its run as an underperformer?

Idhayam Murali was reportedly made on a budget of 25 crore, and has earned 19.57 crore net. So, in 13 days, it has recovered 78.28% of the budget. To enter the safe zone, the film must earn 25 crore net, which is 5.43 crore away. While the target of 5.43 crore looks achievable, the task isn’t that easy.

From today onwards, collections of Idhayam Murali are expected to drop considerably, and though it’ll see a jump during the third weekend, it is likely to be limited. It seems that the film will conclude its run at 22-24 crore net at the Indian box office, thus heading towards a losing verdict. Let’s see if the film surprises us.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crore

India net collection – 19.57 crore

Recovery – 78.28%

Deficit – 5.43 crore

Deficit% – 21.72%

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vishwanath & Sons Box Office: How Much Does Suriya’s Film Need To Enter The Safe Zone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News