Box Office: Bobby Deol’s Post-Animal Run — 5 Back-To-Back Failures (Photo Credit: Instagram/Youtube)

Coming off Alpha, Bobby Deol’s another movie, Jana Nayagan, released in theaters today. In the latest political thriller, Bobby plays an antagonist, marking his second Tamil film. All eyes are on the film’s performance now, as Bobby is desperately waiting for that one successful film. Shockingly, post-Animal, none of his films have been successful, giving him a major setback with 5 back-to-back failures.

Animal turned out to be a landmark film for Bobby Deol

In the pre-COVID era, Bobby had a forgettable run, with few big releases. However, things changed completely for him overnight with Animal. As we all know, Animal turned out to be a mega blockbuster at the Indian box office, earning a mammoth 554 crore net against a reported budget of 200 crore. Besides this biggie, all his subsequent releases were failures.

No success for Bobby post-Animal

After Animal, Bobby Deol was seen in Kanguva, which marked his Kollywood debut. Mounted on a budget of 300-350 crore, it earned just 70.37 crore net, securing a flop verdict. It was followed by Daaku Maharaaj, which marked his Tollywood debut. Made on a reported budget of 100 crore, it underperformed by scoring 91.23 crore net. It secured a losing verdict.

After Daaku Maharaaj, Bobby Deol was seen in another Tollywood movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Made on an estimated budget of 300 crore, it earned 87.25 crore net, making it a flop at the Indian box office. Despite a tight budget of 15 crore, Bandar also proved a flop, earning just 4.18 crore net. Even his recent release, Alpha, has emerged as a failure by earning 58.77 crore net against a reported cost of 100 crore. It has secured a losing verdict.

Take a look at Bobby Deol’s run at the Indian box office post-Animal:

Kanguva : Budget – 300-350 crore | India net collection – 70.37 crore | Verdict – Flop

: Budget – | India net collection – | Verdict – Daaku Maharaaj : Budget – 100 crore | India net collection – 91.23 crore | Verdict – Losing

: Budget – | India net collection – | Verdict – Hari Hara Veera Mallu : Budget – 300 crore | India net collection – 87.25 crore | Verdict – Flop

: Budget – | India net collection – | Verdict – Bandar : Budget – 15 crore | India net collection – 4.18 crore | Verdict – Flop

: Budget – | India net collection – | Verdict – Alpha: Budget – 100 crore | India net collection – 58.77 crore | Verdict – Losing

Another failure on the cards?

Bobby’s latest release, Jana Nayagan, also seems to be a risky project. Although it has registered a flying start, it is unlikely to do well in the long run as word of mouth is mixed to negative. The film was made on a huge budget of 300 crore+, and against such a cost, it needs to make 300 crore+ net to emerge successful at the Indian box office. However, given the audience feedback, it might prove a major failure. So, for Bobby, the streak of failures seems to be intact.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office: Records Kollywood’s 4th Highest Opening Weekend Pre-Sales, Grosses 95 Crore+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News