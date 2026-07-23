Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade The India Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The film shines a spotlight on one of India’s most pressing yet often overlooked public health concerns. Through an intense, thought-provoking narrative, The India Story seeks to expose the hidden dangers behind everyday food consumption while raising awareness of a reality that affects countless families across the country.

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, the makers of The India Story have announced that advance bookings for the film will open on July 23, giving audiences an opportunity to secure their seats ahead of its theatrical release.

Actors Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade have shared an important message highlighting the growing concern of pesticide farming and why audiences should watch their upcoming film.

Inspired by the issue of pesticide farming and its far-reaching impact on public health, the film brings a socially significant subject to the big screen through a compelling courtroom.

Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade Highlight The India Story’s Important Message

Speaking about the film, Kajal Aggarwal said, “The India Story is more than just a movie; it is a conversation starter about a subject that affects millions of people every day.” She shared that the film raises important questions about the food people consume and encourages audiences to become more aware of the choices they make.

Shreyas Talpade echoed the sentiment, stating that the film sheds light on an issue that often goes unnoticed despite impacting countless families. He expressed hope that audiences would connect with the story and carry its message beyond the theater, making it a topic of discussion in their homes and communities.

With its hard-hitting narrative and socially relevant theme, The India Story aims to spark awareness while delivering an engaging cinematic experience.

The project is backed by co-producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. The technical team includes cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

Directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B Shinde, the film is slated for a theatrical release on 24th July 2026. The India Story is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

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