The India Story Trailer Review: Shreyas Talpade Promises To Fight For Each & Every Child Of This Country

The India Story Trailer Review Ft. Shreyas Talpade & Kajal A Kitchlu ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

When was the last time a Bollywood trailer actually made you pause, look at the plate of food in front of you, and question what you are putting into your body? In an era flooded with action extravaganza and loud comedies, director Cheytan DK is bringing a story that makes you uncomfortable. The trailer of The India Story has officially dropped, and it is as explosive, heartbreaking, and politically charged as it can be!

Is desh mein kisaano ko gaali dene wala paida nahi hua aur tune unhe aatankvaadi ghoshit kiya? A woman slaps Shreyas Talpade, who plays a mourning father in the film. He tries to unveil the truth of the adulterated food industry and raises an alarm. Shreyas plays a man, fighting against the food and agro industry after he loses his daughter to cancer, and the story promises to hit us with some very uncomfortable truths!

Shreyas is joined by Kajal A Kitchlu in this fight, who plays a lawyer in the film. Will they finally win this battle against a corrupt system? Will they bring the Naya Bharat that everyone wants, but no one is fighting for? The glimpse does not resolve these queries. The India Story trailer is keeping us intrigued until the film finally arrives on July 24, 2026.

The trailer of the film dives into the dark, toxic underbelly of food corruption, pesticide poisoning, and corporate greed. It is courageous enough to scream out loud and unveil the truth that society tries to brush under the carpet. Shreyas Talpade has spent years making us laugh, but he completely sheds his comic skin here. The raw, unfiltered grief in his eyes as a father turning his personal tragedy into a fight against the corrupt agro-chemical industry looks promising!

Then enters Kajal A Kitchlu, ditching the glamorous avatar to put on the lawyer’s black robe. She looks sharp, commanding the screen as she takes the battle directly into the courtroom. What really elevates the trailer are the hard-hitting, spine-chilling dialogues. The narrative doesn’t deviate from the issue.

It bravely highlights the tragedy of how our farmers are also trapped by the corporate food industry into growing what the film aggressively labels as slow poison.

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Productions & Studios, the film is co-produced by Sumit Bagade, Anita Jadhav, Swati Vinayak Saidane, Kalpesh Shah, and Devyani Khorate, with Prem Raj Joshi being the associate producer. The India Story is arriving in cinemas on July 24, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

For more such trailer and teaser stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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