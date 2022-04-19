After months of speculation and rumours regarding her pregnancy, it was on New Year’s that Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu officially shared the news of their family expanding. As per the latest reports coming in, the south actress and her businessman beau are now parents.

You read that right. As per several media portals and social media posts, Kajal and Gautam have welcomed a baby boy today. Read on to know more.

As per several reports doing the rounds, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu have become parents. The couple is reportedly blessed with a baby boy today, April 19, 2022. An official announcement on the same is still awaited from the actress, the businessman and/or their families.

While fans will be eagerly waiting for Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s baby’s pictures, it is to be seen if the new parents will be sharing it or would prefer to keep their son away from the limelight like most parents are opting for these days.

Talking about their pregnancy announcement, Kajal’s husband Gautam had taken to social media and shared a gorgeous pic of the actress along with a pregnant woman emoji. Days after that, the couple share several pictures from their daily lives and photoshoots to keep fans in the loop about their journey as parents.

Sharing pictures of her maternity photoshoot – where she was dressed in a beautiful peach-coloured dress, Kajal Aggarwal had written, “Let’s face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you’re so drained, you wonder how you’re going to manage making it to bedtime!”

Here are some pictures of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s journey in becoming parents:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal tied the knot with her businessman beau on October 30, 2020, in an intimate ceremony.

Koimoi wishes Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu loads of love on welcoming a baby and expanding their family.

