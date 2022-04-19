After the humongous success of KGF Chapter 2, director Prashanth Neel has already started working on his upcoming film Salaar with Prabhas. The South actioner is one of the most anticipated films since it was first announced and fans have been waiting for updates about the project. As the expectations are high with the film, a few pictures from the set are now going viral which are making his fans go berserk.

Advertisement

In the film, the Baahubali star plays the titular character alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The 2023 film is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages. The film is touted to be an action thriller and other information about the film has been kept tightly under the wraps.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Prabhas and Salaar have been trending on Twitter since morning as a few pictures from the sets have been leaked. In the pictures, the Radhe Shyam star can be seen getting ready for the shoot. The die-hard fans of the South star can’t stop themselves as they have shared their excitement and showered their love on the actor.

Reacting to the leaked pictures of Prabhas from the sets of Salaar, a fan wrote, “Out & out pure mass look 🥵 enough with darling it’s time for Rebel Star,” another wrote, “The Real Mass God,” a third user wrote, “Danger A Head.”

Out & out pure mass look 🥵 enough with darling it's time for Rebel Star 🔥 #Salaar ☄️💥 #prabhas pic.twitter.com/Jl3Uv7lRt7 — SKHAN🏹 (@Suhailk78792) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, there were rumours that the Prabhas starrer Salaar is a remake of Prashanth Neel’s Ugramm. While some think it is the continuation of the KGF franchise.

However, when the reports escalated, the filmmaker clarified the news and said, “All of the films that I make will have some shades of Ugramm. That’s my style! But Salaar is a fresh story. It’s not a remake or adaptation of Ugramm.”

On the hand, Prabhas was asked if the success of KGF has put him under pressure, the actor told DNA, “Why? It’s good news right! Prashanth Neel delivering a blockbuster — my director! It’s big news, it’s a very beautiful news for the whole team. We’ve already started shooting Salaar, so it’s great news that I’m working with one of the biggest directors. It’s great news. Why is there any pressure? It’s a happy thing!”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: Project K: Prabhas’ Next To Incorporate First-Of-Its-Kind Technology, Arri Alexa! Deets Inside

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube