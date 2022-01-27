Prabhas is having some exciting projects under his kitty right now. Amongst all, KGF director Prashanth Neel’s Salaar is one film to look forward to. The film is an action thriller, a change for fans after his romantic drama, Radhe Shyam.

Advertisement

Ever since the success of the Baahubali franchise, the actor has emerged as a strong force at the box office across the country. With all the success and demand in the market, the Darling actor doesn’t shy away from taking a huge chunk of investment as his remuneration. Now, we have got our hands on how much he has charged for his action-thriller with Prashanth Neel.

Advertisement

As per the reports flowing in, Prabhas has charged as much as 100 crores for Salaar. Not just that, but he’ll be also getting a cut from the film’s theatrical profit. He’s said to take away 10% of theatrical profit share. Isn’t that a huge deal?

Not just Salaar, Prabhas is reportedly charging the same amount for his upcoming films like Adipurush and a film with Nag Ashwin. After Adipurush, the actor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, for which he is charging a monstrous 150 crores. Yes, that’s correct!

Meanwhile, speaking about his Spirit, it will be Prabhas’ 25th film. Bhushan Kumar of the T-series is backing the project and reportedly the Baahubali actor wasn’t the first choice for the film but Ram Charan. When he rejected the film, it was then offered to Mahesh Babu and later Allu Arjun. Finally, it was the Baahubali actor who signed the project after listening to the narration of the script from Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting stories!

Must Read: Jr NTR’s Car Collection: From Lamborghini Urus To BMW 720LD, RRR Star’s Luxury Cars Will Make Everyone Shout In Glee!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube