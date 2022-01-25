Not just fans but also celebrities across the globe are obsessing over Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. The film has been doing incredibly well ever since its release and has become a rage on social media. Now, Australian cricketer David Warner has shared a deepfake video of himself on Pushpa’s track and it’s too good to miss out on. Scroll below to watch the video.

Pushpa: The Rise is the first part of the films’ franchise and is making headlines every now and then. From its full ‘Dhamakedaar’ script to dialogues to Samantha’s item number in the film, fans can’t stop gushing about Allu starrer. Joining the bandwagon now is Warner and has been sharing videos of himself grooving on the songs of the film and imitating Allu’s dialogues on reels on his Instagram account.

Sharing a deepfake video, Australian cricketer David Warner captioned his video, “Wish I was @alluarjunonline makes acting look soo easy 👌👌 #pushpa #india.”

Take a look at David Warner’s video here:

Okay, can someone already cast David in a Bollywood film soon?

A while ago, the cricketer shared a video of himself grooving on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s song ‘Srivalli’ with a caption that read, “😂😂😂 #pushpa what’s next??”

Take a look at his video here:

Reacting to David Warner’s video, Allu commented, “😂😂😂👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”. Not just that, the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video also reacted to his video and commented, “your shirt here featuring flower but those moves sure are fire 🔥.”

Pushpa is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video after having a very successful run in theatres all across the country.

What are your thoughts on David Warner’s deepfake on Allu’s Pushpa track? Tell us in the comments below.

