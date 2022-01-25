Story: Ever since Icon star Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa – The Rise has made its way to the theaters, fans have not stopped showering praises on the lead actors. Apart from these two, who also has been in the news, for her sexy item number, is South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha left everyone awestruck when glimpses of her first item number were dropped on social media. The actress took the entire country by storm with her dance number Oo Antava in Pushpa. While we couldn’t take our eyes off her hot avatar in the song, there’s a strong buzz that the actress might already be in talks for another item song with filmmakers.

Yes! Here’s good news for all the Samantha fans, who were waiting to see more of her sexy avatar in yet another item number for another Pan India film. If the latest reports are anything to go by then Samantha is in talks with the Liger makers who have considered The Family Man 2 actress for a dance number in the film.

The film that stars Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles will see Samantha raising the hotness bar, once again. Speaking about the chartbuster song Oo Antava, the track which is composed by music maestro Devi Sri Prasad and crooned by Indravathi Chauhan continues to be a rage amongst the audience.

Earlier, Samantha Ruth was is in the news for different reasons. In the past few months, the actress made headlines for her divorce announcement with her husband and actor Naga Chaitanya and now the actress has grabbed everyone’s attention with her pics from Swiss vacation.

After basking in the success of her latest dance number, Sam along with her best friend Shilpa Reddy and others dashed off to Switzerland pictures of which are every bit dreamy.

