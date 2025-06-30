Netflix has plenty of long-running shows to pick from, but if you’re looking for something packed with episodes and staying power, there’s one title that often flies under the radar. It may not be as instantly name-dropped as Friends or Grey’s Anatomy, but it’s just as binge-worthy or maybe even more so, and it’s got over 300 episodes ready to stream.

Where Can You Watch Supernatural

Supernatural may not be a title that first jumps to mind, but it’s one of those odd spectacles where fans don’t just watch—they rewatch and rewatch again. The show aired originally on The CW but later released its complete 15-season run on Netflix. That is 327 episodes, all in the same place, and it has kept new and old fans occupied since it was added to the popular streaming platform in 2020.

Supernatural: Rotten Tomatoes Score And Cast

Supernatural has a solid track record, too, with an average score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Several seasons, including the second, fifth through seventh, ninth, tenth, twelfth, thirteenth, and final season, scored a perfect 100 percent. It also boasts a highly impressive score of 8.4 on IMDb, which is extremely rare for a series of this great length.

You’ll likely recognize the stars even if you’ve never seen the show. Jared Padalecki had roles in Gilmore Girls and Walker. Jensen Ackles shows up in The Boys. Other well-known faces pop in throughout the series too such as Jeffrey Dean Morgan from The Walking Dead, Danneel Ackles from One Tree Hill, and Kathryn Newton, who appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

What Do Viewers Think of Supernatural

Fans online don’t hold back when talking about the series. One user tweeted, “Is it good ? Let me just say this, one day i was bored so i decided to watch a new movie or series on Netflix so i watched first episode of Supernatural. I spend next 2 months watching all 15 seasons. So yeah… I would say its pretty good 😅”

Another wrote, “Good morning i made the executive decision that i’m going to spend the next six months rewatching supernatural before it gets taken off of netflix 😁😁”

A third user said, “Went to the gym with the motivation that i’d speed walk to Supernatural episodes only for netflix not to work on the gym wifi 👹”

The Series Ended In 2019 But A Revival Could Still Happen

While the series ended in 2019, its fan base really hasn’t moved on. After more than 10 years, the cast and creators felt it was the right time to wrap the story while it still felt fresh and meaningful. However, the possibility of a future revival is not ruled out either. CW’s former president once hinted that the door might reopen if the stars ever feel like returning, but until then, all 15 seasons are right there on Netflix.

Supernatural Season 1 Trailer

