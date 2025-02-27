The Boys is coming to a conclusion after five seasons. The fifth season was announced in May 2024 and confirmed as the final one in June 2024. Post which, the production for the final season began in full swing. There has been a buzz going about the final season of this satirical superhero series since the announcement. Jensen Ackles, who plays Ben aka Soldier Boy on the show, took to his Instagram to announce unexpected reunion news.

In his Instagram post dated February 25, 2025, Jensen Ackles shared a video of him inviting Jared Padalecki as they ‘have work to do… again’ Jared then invites Misha who readily agrees but also poses a question about the ‘work.’ The frame cuts to the title of The Boys followed by the Prime Video logo. Captioning the post “Season 5 just got a bit more supernatural.”, Ackles has definitely ignited curiosity amongst the fans of both shows, Supernatural, and The Boys. Ackles will be reprising his role as Soldier Boy but the exact nature of Padalecki and Collins’ roles in the final season are yet to be unveiled.

For the uninitiated, Supernatural is one of the longest-running shows from the early 2000s. The show focuses on the Dean brothers, Sam (Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Ackles) as they battle demons, monsters, and other supernatural beings. (Hence, the name of the show). They are later joined by an angel Castiel (Collins) in the hunt and the show focuses on the equation between the siblings, and the angel, and how they navigate their personal and professional ups and downs. The show has developed a cult-like following over its 15-season run.

What is the plot of The Boys?

The titular ‘Boys’ are a group of vigilantes who fight against the ‘Supes’ (people with superpowers). The Supes use their power for unfair means, acquiring power and abusing it as they see fit. They are handled by Vought International, a multi-million dollar firm that projects these Supes as saviors of society. The marketing gimmicks and cover-ups for the Supes are endless, exposing the harsh truth of a world that most deem to be true.

With each episode, a new dark side to the Supes is revealed. The action increases several notches and the story also takes dark twists and turns. The Boys is a rare take on the dark side of superheroes. Usually portrayed as humble, down to earth, caring, sacrificing, and honest, the superheroes of The Boys universe are anything but that.

When is The Boys season five airing?

According to Karl Urban’s (who plays The Butcher) Instagram post from July 19, 2024, season five of The Boys won’t see the light of the day until 2026. In the Instagram post, the actor shared a selfie and other photos with Jeffery Dean Morgan, who plays Joe, from the sets of the season four filming location. In the caption, he mentioned the release timeline for season five and also expressed that he wished it could have been sooner.

Eric Kripke took to his X account to share a photo of the script’s first page. In the tweet dated November 25, 2024, Kripke also revealed the title for the first episode of The Boys season five. Titled “Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite” the episode will be directed by Phil Sgriccia and written by Paul Grellong. It is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Derrick Robertson.

The ensemble cast of The Boys season five consists of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Jensen Ackles.

