Ryan Reynolds is one of the finest actors in Hollywood and has been applauded for his work as the merc with a mouth in the Deadpool movies. While the audience really loved his appearance in Marvel, he will soon join forces with Hugh Jackman in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie. However, it would be hard to believe that any other actor was approached to play the titular character.

Not many would know, but an actor from the superhit series, The Boys, was approached first for the role. While the Prime Videos series is a parody of superhero movies itself, it would have been amazing how things would have rolled out. Read on to find out more about the actor who did not play the role which ultimately went to Ryan Reynolds.

Ever Since Ryan Reynolds appeared as the Merc with the Mouth back in 2009 with X-Men Origins: Wolverine, many began to doubt his character as well as his performance. While there was not much for the actor, his comeback in 2016’s Deadpool cemented the actor in the role and made him synonymous with the anti-hero mutant. To everyone’s surprise, The Boys’ Soldier Boy, a parody of Captain America actor Jensen Ackles, was approached first for the role.

During an appearance at the SPN PHX J2, the actor was asked about appearing in any other superhero project, to which he revealed it was Deadpool that he was approached for. He dropped out due to scheduling conflicts and also revealed his ex-girlfriend was also associated with the project. “It was probably a good thing because my ex-girlfriend was on there so that probably would have been awkward, so it probably worked out for the best,” said the actor, losing the role.

As Jensen Ackles jokingly it was because of his ex-girlfriend and shooting schedule conflicts that effected him, let us know what do you think about it. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

