Prabhas is the undisputed box office king when it comes to the giant numbers he has been achieving ever since his post-Baahubali days. The superstar who has been lovingly called as Amrendra Baahubali, thanks to SS Rajampuli’s magnum opus, started ruling the Hindi box office as well!

Prabhas Box Office Openings

The Baahubali superstar holds an exceptional opening record, claiming 5 spots in the list of the top 10 Indian openers. He claims numbers 3 to 7 in the top 10 list with Baahubali 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar, Adipurush, and Saaho.

The Raja Saab Box Office Day 1

The Raja Saab box office opening will definitely land Prabha in the sixth spot on the list of the top 10 Indian openers. However, the Hindi version of the film needs to claim a record. Prabhas has been failing for the last ten years!

Prabhas Hindi Box Office Opening!

Prabhas‘s biggest Hindi opening till day is Baahubali 2’s 41 crore in 2017. He had seven pan-India releases from 2015 – 2024, but none of them managed to enter the top 10 Hindi openings at the box office. Interestingly, two South Indian films found a spot in the top 10 Hindi openings – Pushpa 2 and KGF: Chapter 2. But Prabhas stands at number 12 with Baahubali 2’s opening!

The Raja Saab Hindi Opening Needs To Enter The Top 10

The Raja Saab‘s Hindi opening needs to enter the top 10 Hindi openings to break the record, Prabhas has failed to make it seven times with his pan-India releases. To enter the top 10, it needs to surpass Tiger 3’s 44.50 crore opening at the box office and claim the tenth spot.

Check out the top 10 Hindi openings at the box office (Net Collections).

Jawan: 75 crore Pushpa 2: 72 crore Stree 2: 64.80 crore Animal: 63.80 crore Pathaan: 57 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 53.95 crore War: 53.35 crore Thugs Of Hindostan: 52.25 crore Happy New Year: 44.97 crore Tiger 3: 44.50 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

