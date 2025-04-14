Today (April 14) marks 3 years of Rocking Star Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 which turned out to be a blockbuster at a time when the Indian box office was still bouncing back after the aftermath of the COVID-19 lockdown. The film was helmed by Prashanth Neel who also directed the first installment of the film which was released in the year 2018. On its third anniversary, here is taking a look at the 3 major box office milestones which the film had successfully ticked off.

1- Fourth Most Profitable Hindi Film Of 2022

The Yash starrer found a place in the coveted list of the most profitable Hindi films of 2022. The dubbed Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 was at the 4th position in this list. Mounted at a budget of 90 crores, the Hindi dubbed version of the film garnered an India net collection of 434.62 crores. This resulted in an ROI (Return On Investment) of 344.62 crores and ultimately an ROI percentage of 382.91%.

2- The 3rd Most Highest Grossing Film In India

KGF: Chapter 2 had ticked off a major milestone when it had toppled the lifetime Indian collection of RRR to become the 3rd most highest-grossing film in India. For the unversed, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer garnered 772 crores at the Indian box office. However, the Yash starrer’s India net collection of 856 crore surpassed the same and gained one of the top 3 positions in this list.

3- 5th Highest Grossing Indian Film Globally

When it comes to its worldwide box office, KGF: Chapter 2 earned 1230 crores. Thus, it became the 5th highest-grossing Indian film globally surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which had attained 1163.82 crores. The Yash starrer missed out the 4th spot in the list by 45 crores which was occupied by RRR with a lifetime worldwide collection of 1275.51 crores. It will be interesting to see whether the third installment of the film manages to surpass these milestones.

For the unversed, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 announced the arrival of the third installment of the film soon while celebrating the 3-year milestone of the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

