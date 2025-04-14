The Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer Telugu spy action-comedy Jack is witnessing a slow pace at the box office. While it has crossed 5 crores on its 4th day, it still needs a major boost in the collection. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Jack Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 4th day, the Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer earned 91 lakhs. This was a slight drop of 1.08% since the film garnered 92 lakhs on its previous day. The movie opened at 2.5 crores at the box office which was the lowest post-COVID opening for Siddhu after Tillu Square and DJ Tillu. The film amassed 1.01 crore on its second day.

The total India net collection of Jack now stands at 5.34 crores. The movie is now inching close to 6 crores but the overall performance remains dismal. The film needs a positive word of mouth which will result in some boost in the collection.

Jack now is the 9th most profitable Telugu film of 2025 when it came to the India net collection. It needs 6.91 crores more to topple Robinhood’s 12.25 crores to become the 9th most profitable film of 2025. However, this will be a highly challenging task for the film since it remains at the lower levels with no profound upward graph.

The film has also gotten a poor response from the critics and masses alike which is not a very good sign. Talking about Jack, it has been directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. It also stars Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

