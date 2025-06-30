The fourth installment of the much-loved comedy-drama series The Bear dropped just a few days ago. Overall, The Bear holds an impressive 92% critics’ score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. If Season 4 left you craving more stories centred around food, chefs, or cooking, these food-themed films deserve your watchlist. And the best part: they’re all streaming on popular Indian OTT platforms.

1. Ratatouille

Release Year – 2007

– 2007 Director – Brad Bird

– Brad Bird Rotten Tomatoes Score – 96%

– 96% Streaming On – Jio Hotstar

Plot: The animated comedy-drama follows the story of Remy (voiced by Patton Oswalt), a rat living in Paris who dreams of becoming a chef. After a twist of fate lands him in a restaurant kitchen, he forms an unlikely bond with a struggling young cook named Linguini (voiced by Lou Romano). The duo finds a way to communicate and team up to create extraordinary dishes, while keeping their unusual partnership a secret.

2. Chef

Release Year – 2014

– 2014 Director – Jon Favreau

– Jon Favreau Rotten Tomatoes Score – 87%

– 87% Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: The feel-good road comedy-drama follows Carl Casper, a passionate chef (played by Jon Favreau), who loses his high-profile restaurant job after a public clash with a food critic. Looking for a fresh start, he launches a food truck business with the help of his young son and his best friend. The film also features Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson, Oliver Platt, Bobby Cannavale, Amy Sedaris, Emjay Anthony, Dustin Hoffman, and Robert Downey Jr.

3. Nonnas

Release Year – 2025

– 2025 Director – Stephen Chbosky

– Stephen Chbosky Rotten Tomatoes Score – 82%

– 82% Streaming On – Netflix

Plot: Based on a true story, the heartfelt comedy-drama follows the story of Joe Scaravella (played by Vince Vaughn), a man grieving the loss of his mother. He takes a big risk and decides to honour his mother by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of actual grandmothers as the chefs.

4. Julie & Julia

Release Year – 2009

– 2009 Director – Nora Ephron

– Nora Ephron Rotten Tomatoes Score – 77%

– 77% Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: The biographical comedy drama revolves around how the lives of two women, Julie and Julia, whose lives are separated by decades but connected through a shared love of cooking. A New York-based writer, Julie Powell (played by Amy Adams), takes on the challenge to cook all 524 recipes from Julia Child’s (played by Meryl Streep) iconic cookbook within a year and documents her journey.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Watched FUBAR? Then This 90%-Rated, Emmy-Winning Spy Series Would Be Your Ideal Next Binge!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News